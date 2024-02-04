Battle resumes across the border in Myanmar

‘Stray bullet’ hits autorickshaw in Tambru

After a lull for two days, fresh gunfights broke out in Myanmar near Ghumdhum border in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila yesterday afternoon.

Sounds of gunshots and mortar explosions were heard in the Tambru area from around 3:00pm to 5:00pm, said Sofiqul Islam, a member of Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

People are feeling insecure as gun battles are now taking place during daytime which had usually happened at night over the last few weeks, he said.

Violent clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, an armed rebel group, have been going on since October 27 last year.

People living in the Bangladesh-Myanmar border area, stretching from Bandarban's Naikhongchhari to Cox's Bazar's Teknaf, are in constant fear of being affected by violence across the border.

Meanwhile, the windshield of a CNG-run three-wheeler was broken by a bullet, presumably fired from Myanmar, on Uttarpara road of Tambru, around half a kilometre off the zero-line of the border, said Mainuddin, a resident of Tambru area.

"I heard more than 100 gunshots and three mortar explosions from my shop at Tambru Bazar," said Mohammed Shafiul Alam, a tailor.

He said he shut his shop out of fear and returned home.

Other traders also kept their shutters down at Tambru bazar after the gunfight had begun in Myanmar, Shafiul said.

Hundreds of people living near the zero-line along the border in Ghumdhum have been away from homes for the last few days.

Locals claimed that the Arakan Army captured all border outposts, situated opposite Naikhongchhari upazila, of the Myanmar Border Guard Police.

The military and the border police personnel were under siege at a military camp, which locals call the "Right Camp", opposite Tambru BGB camp in Ghumdhum.