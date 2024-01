After five months of treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia finally returned her home this evening.

Khaleda was discharged from Evercare around 5:00pm and went back to her Gulshan residence at 6:50pm, said the party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

The former prime minister had been admitted to Evercare on August 9 last year and treatment for various health complications.