Khaleda discharged from hospital after 5 months

After five months of treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was finally discharged from the medical facility today.

Khaleda was discharged from the hospital around 5:00pm and is on her way back to her Gulshan residence, said the party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

The former prime minister was admitted to the hospital on August 9 last year and has been treated for various health complications.

Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said members of Zia's medical board reviewed her overall condition and took the decision to discharge her as she is now stable.

"The physical condition of the BNP leader is now much more stable. Besides, she had been in the hospital for a long time. Considering all these, she was allowed to go home," he added.