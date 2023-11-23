Attack on CJ’s Residence: Fakhrul denied bail again

Prosecution seeks maximum penalty for Abbas in graft case

A Dhaka court yesterday denied BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir bail in a case filed over the October 28 attack on the chief justice's residence for the second time.

The first time he was rejected bail in the case was on October 29.

At the hearing yesterday, Fakhrul's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder told the court that his 81-year-old client had a heart disease and other ailments.

He was not present at the scene of the vandalism, and police did not submit a remand petition after arresting him, Masud added.

Besides, the three witnesses named by police are not residents of the capital.

"It is a matter of regret that Fakhrul, the secretary general of a major political party, is arrested in a case filed over throwing crude bombs, vandalising vehicles and assaulting policemen," he said.

Since the prosecutors have not specifically mentioned how Fakhrul was involved, his bail petition should be approved, said the lawyer.

Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court that BNP men attacked the chief justice's residence and committed other crimes at the order of Fakhrul and other top BNP leaders.

Moreover, the investigation is at the primary stage, and as per the sections of law under which the case has been filed, the individual accused cannot be granted bail, he said, adding that the bail petition should be rejected.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) Faisal Atiq Bin Kader then turned down the bail prayer.

Pro-BNP lawyers marched across the court premises in protest.

Police on October 29 showed on papers that Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station.

Inspector Mofizur Rahman filed the case the previous day accusing Fakhrul, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, and 70 others, of vandalising the residence of chief justice around 1:00pm on 28 October.

Police have so far arrested 60 people, including BNP leaders Altaf Hossain Chiwdhury and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

VERDICT IN CASE AGAINST ABBAS NOV 30

The Anti-Corruption Commission in 2007 filed a case accusing Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas of amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore.

The High Court later quashed the trial proceedings against Afroza.

At a hearing of the case yesterday, Judge Monjurul Imam of the Special Judge's Court-6 set the date to deliver the verdict.

Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told the court that the charges against Abbas were proved and sought the highest punishment for him.

Abbas's lawyer Aminul Islam said the prosecutors failed to prove the charges and sought acquittal for his client.