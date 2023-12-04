HC to hear Fakhrul's bail petition on December 7

The High Court today set December 7 as the date to hear BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir bail petition in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin set the date today after Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin asked for the hearing.

Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC yesterday through his lawyers, after a Dhaka court on November 22 refused to grant him bail in the case.

Citing the bail petition, his lawyers Sagir Hossain Leon told The Daily Star that Fakhrul was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner. He is an elderly person and he has been suffering from different diseases including heart problems, he said.

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station.