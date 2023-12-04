Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 4, 2023 01:58 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 02:01 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

HC to hear Fakhrul's bail petition on December 7

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 4, 2023 01:58 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 02:01 PM
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File photo

The High Court today set December 7 as the date to hear BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir bail petition in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin set the date today after Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin asked for the hearing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC yesterday through his lawyers, after a Dhaka court on November 22 refused to grant him bail in the case.

Citing the bail petition, his lawyers Sagir Hossain Leon told The Daily Star that Fakhrul was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner. He is an elderly person and he has been suffering from different diseases including heart problems, he said.

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
‘বিদেশি বন্ধুরা বুঝতে পেরেছে বাংলাদেশে শান্তিপূর্ণ পরিবেশ বিরাজ করছে’
|রাজনীতি

‘বিদেশি বন্ধুরা বুঝতে পেরেছে বাংলাদেশে শান্তিপূর্ণ পরিবেশ বিরাজ করছে’

নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে এখন পর্যন্ত দেশে কোথাও সংঘাত-সংঘর্ষ-সহিংসতা; নির্বাচনের প্রার্থীদের মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য কোনো ঘটনা ঘটে নাই। যেটুকু হচ্ছে, সেটুকু নাশকতা এবং সেটা বিএনপি...

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

আইএমএফ ঋণের কিস্তি: সবার চোখ ১২ ডিসেম্বরের বৈঠকের দিকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification