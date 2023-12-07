HC refuses Fakhrul's bail, issues rule asking why he shouldn't get bail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka CMM court on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today failed to secure bail from the High Court in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence on October 28.

An HC bench refused to grant him bail but issued a rule asking the state to explain in seven days why Fakhrul should not be granted bail in the case.

The BNP leader has been languishing in jail for 40 days.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the rule following a bail petition filed by Fakhrul.

On December 3, Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC through his lawyers, saying that he was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner.

He is an elderly person and he has been suffering from different diseases including heart problems, he said.

Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29 in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

A Dhaka court on November 22 refused to grant him bail in the case.

On December 4, the HC bench fixed today for hearing of the bail petition.

A group of pro-BNP lawyers led by senior counsel Zainul Abedin appeared for Fakhrul during hearing of the bail petition, while Deputy Attorney General BM Rafell opposed the bail petition.