Mirza Fakhrul denied bail

A Dhaka court today rejected the bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28.

Acting judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judges court Faisal Atiq Bin Quader rejected the petition after hearing from the prosecution and the defence.

Mirza Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29.

The defence lawyer said Fakhrul is now 81 years old and he has been suffering from various ailments including cardiac issues, and he was not present during the vandalism.

The prosecution did not mention his involvement specifically, so his bail petition should be granted, the lawyer said.

While opposing the bail petition, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court that as per the direction and instigation of Fakhrul and other top BNP leaders, party leaders and activists had committed offences including attacking the chief justice' residence.