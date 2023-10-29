AL 'peace rally' begins at Bangabandhu Avenue

The "peace and development rally", organised by Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, started around 2:30pm in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Leaders and activists of ruling Awami League joined the rally in front of its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

AL south office secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz told The Daily Star that AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will not join the rally.

"AL senior leaders including Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Hasan Mahmud are present here. Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya is the chief guest," he added.

Obaidul Quader will address a press conference at AL president's office at Dhanmondi later in the day.