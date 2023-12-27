Hasina announces AL’s election manifesto

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has announced her party's manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election, scheduled to be held on January 7.

The programme started at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka this morning. Chairman of the manifesto committee and Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak gave the opening speech. Later, party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader spoke at the event.

The AL is vying for a fourth straight term, having won the 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections.