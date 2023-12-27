National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 11:03 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 11:57 AM

National Election 2024

Hasina announces AL’s election manifesto

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 11:03 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 11:57 AM
PM Hasina announcing AL election manifesto 2024

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has announced her party's manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election, scheduled to be held on January 7.

The programme started at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka this morning. Chairman of the manifesto committee and Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak gave the opening speech. Later, party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader spoke at the event.

AL 12th Jatiya Sangsad Election Manifesto 2024

The AL is vying for a fourth straight term, having won the 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections.

Awami leaguenational election 2024election manifestoAL election manifesto on Dec 27
স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ, কর্মসংস্থানে অগ্রাধিকার দিয়ে আ. লীগের নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ, কর্মসংস্থানে অগ্রাধিকার দিয়ে আ. লীগের নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার

‘স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ: উন্নয়ন দৃশ্যমান, বাড়বে এবার কর্মসংস্থান’ স্লোগানে ইশতেহার ঘোষণা করে দলটি।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

কোটি কোটি মানুষ ৭ জানুয়ারি ভোট দেওয়ার জন্য মুখিয়ে আছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১৯ মিনিট আগে
