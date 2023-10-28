Hartal/Rallies
AL announces countrywide 'peace rallies'

Photo: Rashed Shumon

The ruling Awami League announced that the party will hold "peace rallies" across the country today.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programmes from the party's rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque in the capital today.

In Dhaka, the rally would be held at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue, in front of its central office at 2:00pm.

The announcement came shortly after BNP announced a countrywide hartal for tomorrow in protest of police action centring their rally in Nayapaltan today.

Quader said a general strike is now a "blunt weapon" and this will not work now.

"BNP is a murderous [party] and a terrorists' party; they have returned to their old look today," he added.

