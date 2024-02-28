No power cuts during Tarabi prayers, Sehri: PM

Sheikh Hasina also said prices of essentials will be stable during Ramadan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament today that there would be no power cuts during Tarabi prayers and Sehri time in Ramadan.

"If necessary, load shedding can be done for two or three hours at a time of the day when the demand is low. … There will be no crisis, especially during Tarabi and Seheri," she said while replying to a query from independent MP Abul Kamal.

She said that the government spend a lot of money to produce electricity and distribute it at a subsidised price.

"Now the price of everything including oil, LNG and transportation has gone up globally. Still, we have taken measures to supply power uninterrupted," she said.

She also mentioned that electricity production can be hindered or reduced due to fuel oil and LNG shortages. Mechanical issues of power production can also affect power generation.

RUMOURS

In reply to the query of AL MP Ali Azam, PM urged all not to listen to rumours regarding price hikes of essentials.

"I will request everyone not to pay heed to the rumours. If everyone is aware and does not pay heed to rumours, then no one can create problems," she said.

She said that the government is well aware of the current market situation and steps have been taken so that unscrupulous traders can't hike prices of essential foods.

In response to Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Hasina said that the government is conducting mobile courts against dishonest traders.

"If anyone intentionally increases the price of any product, strict action will be taken against them," she warned.

She also hoped that it would be possible to rein in the prices of daily essentials during Ramadan.

"I hope that the price inflation will remain at a tolerable level during the holy month of Ramadan and it will be possible to rein in the prices of daily essentials," she said while replying to a query of ruling Awami League MP Ali Azam.

The PM said, as her government is for the people, it is constantly trying to reduce the suffering of the people.

In response to the query of AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, the PM said the quality of lives of people has improved while the country is continuously moving forward and with the increase in economic activities.

She added: "As a result, the demand for natural gas, the main driving force of the economy, is also increasing gradually. It is getting hard to meet the demand for gas."

The premier also highlighted the steps taken by her government for the development of the energy sector.