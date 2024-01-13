Prices of essentials must not increase during Ramadan: PM tells ministers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the newly appointed ministers to take necessary steps to keep prices of essentials under control during coming holy Ramadan.

"Holy Ramadan is coming and take necessary steps to ensure that the prices of the essentials do not increase during this month," she said.

The prime minister said this while holding an informal meeting with the ministers at her residence in Tungipara, Gopalganj after paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hasina arrived in Tungipara early in the day for her first visit outside the capital since winning the January 7 national election with an absolute majority.

The massive win gave her the fourth straight term in office and the fifth overall.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Describing the meeting as informal, he mentioned that the prime minister asked the ministers to take measurers, especially against the big hoarders so they can't create artificial crisis of commodities during Ramadan.

She also asked the ministers to conduct anti-hoarding drives regularly.

"Put the prices of essentials under control so that the common people could live comfortably," she was quoted as saying.

PMO secretary said that the prime minister gave directions to her first-time cabinet colleagues to know ins and outs about his or her assigned ministry first.

Salauddin said that PM Hasina asked the ministers to consider benefits of the country and its people while taking up any project.