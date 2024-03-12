Top News
Sehri, Iftar timings of Ramadan 2024

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:40 PM
The Islamic Foundation has released sehri and iftar timing for Dhaka city dwellers for Ramadan 2024, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence, which started from today.

Dhaka residents finished taking their sehri for the first Ramadan at 4:51am today and will break their fast at 6:10pm, according to Islamic Foundation.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five obligatory pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, annual charity -- known as "zakat" -- and performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

 

