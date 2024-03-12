Insane iftar market a mockery of price control measures

Food prices continue to climb as the holy month begins

We are disturbed by the total failure of the government's price control measures ahead of the holy month that saw costs of most essentials, especially those related to iftar, reach insane heights. In the span of just a few days, the prices of eggplants, green chillies, coriander leaves, cucumbers, tomatoes, pulses, lemons, dates, potatoes, chickpeas, sugar, ginger, garlic, and gram flour have all seen alarming hikes. The price of onion, as per a report, has seen an unbelievable 223 percent hike per kg compared to its price during the last Ramadan. Prices of other Ramadan essentials like Tang and Rooh Afza have similarly risen, as have those of both local and imported fruits.

It is any wonder, then, that ordinary consumers have described this hike-fest as insufferable? The government's repeated assurances of stability in kitchen markets during Ramadan ring hollow in the face of such stark realities. The question is: why can't the authorities control prices despite supposedly enhancing market monitoring, vowing tough legal action against price manipulation, shoring up supplies, and reducing import duties on some items? While the lack of effective monitoring mechanisms and interventions is certainly an issue, one major factor that continues to be ignored by the policymakers is extortion during the transportation and sales of goods.

Traders, while talking to this paper, have stressed the importance of putting an end to the extortion culture, which they believe would really help in keeping prices in check. Traders are reportedly being forced to pay extortionists at multiple stages while bringing a product from grassroots to the wholesale markets. Even after buying from wholesale markets, retailers also have to pay additional money to secure their release. Unfortunately, the gaggle of syndicates, middlemen, hoarders, and extortionists that generally exert an oversized influence on the supply chain draw their power from their association with the ruling establishment.

It is, therefore, essential that the government takes stern action to prevent these people and forces from destabilising the market. It is equally important to undertake regular drives across the country to punish errant traders and retailers inflating prices. The fact that prices have skyrocketed despite there being sufficient food supplies is totally unacceptable. As Ramadan unfolds, we urge the government to honour its commitment anyway possible. The spirit of Ramadan must not be overshadowed by the burden of astronomical prices.