Editorial
Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:11 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:30 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Who are these 'mystery men' extorting traders?

Criminals claiming to be Sylhet BCL members must be apprehended
Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:11 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 01:30 PM
VISUAL: STAR

We are disturbed by repeated reports of extortion of vegetable and fruit trucks in Sylhet city by groups of men identifying themselves as members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). According to a report by Prothom Alo, about Tk 2 crore is being extorted every month from goods-laden trucks at the three entrances to the city, with Tk 2,000-5,000 charged from each vehicle. If traders and transport workers deny payment, they are reportedly beaten up, and their goods looted. The question is, why is this crime being allowed to take place every night?

Read more

Who will rein in political thugs?

The answer lies partly with the political identity of the criminals and partly with the complicit silence of those in charge of law enforcement. A Samakal report also found that activists of different groups and sub-groups affiliated with Sylhet BCL are involved in extortion and other crimes. Because of the terror they have spread, transport workers say many are too afraid to lodge a case or speak out openly against the extortionists. Some of the traders even alleged that police were involved in the process, as otherwise it would be impossible to carry out such acts every night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

The politics of anti-politics: Corruption, democracy and the universities

BCL has denied the allegations of any involvement, of course. But can they or the police clarify who these mystery men who have such a free reign in Sylhet are, and why they are claiming membership of the BCL (and not of other affiliates of the ruling party)? The fact is, the high price that traders have to pay to extortionists is also hiking up the prices of winter fruits and vegetables, causing a ripple effect across the country. Even the Sylhet-1 MP, former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, stated in parliament on Tuesday that criminals in his constituency are regularly extorting money from trucks carrying essential goods and urged the administration to stop it.

Read more

The political pendulum is rigged to swing back

It is unacceptable that such a state of affairs has been ignored for months on end. We demand an immediate end to this terrorism. The extortionists as well as their enablers must be identified and brought to book.

Related topic:
Extortion of vegetable truckspolitical thugsunchecked political power in BangladeshBCL abuse of powerBangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)Sylhet BCLAwami League (AL)crimes and corruption in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Prospects of a free, fair election

Column by Mahfuz Anam: ‘Gladiatorial’ street contests and prospects of fair elections

Protect journalists from threats and aggression

BCL is totally out of control

Politics-business mix coming home to roost

4w ago
convicts using impersonators to evade jail in chattogram

No Aynabaji in real life, please

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির
|শিক্ষা

পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা প্রণয়নের প্রস্তাব ইউজিসির

‘উপাচার্য পদে নিয়োগের ক্ষেত্রে রাজনৈতিক পরিচয়ই একমাত্র মাপকাঠি হওয়া উচিত নয়।’

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জন্ম-মৃত্যু নিবন্ধন: আইন লঙ্ঘন করে ডিএসসিসির সার্ভার, দক্ষিণের বাসিন্দাদের ভোগান্তি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X