Essential Items: Hoarders to face action under Special Powers Act

Warns law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday warned against hoarding essential commodities, saying action would be taken under the Special Powers Act against those involved.

"If anyone tries to destabilise the market by hoarding commodities, action will be taken against them under the Special Powers Act," he told reporters after attending the 3rd day of the Deputy Commissioners' Conference held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city, reports UNB.

He also asked the DCs to dispose of the cases filed with mobile courts quickly and sought their help in clearing the backlog of cases.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said only registered online portals will be allowed to operate to ensure accountability and discipline in the media industry, reports BSS.

Emerging from the meeting with the DCs, Arafat told the reporters that he sought active support from the DCs to combat the spreading of rumours and misinformation.

Arafat said, "The DCs are also concerned about the spread of rumours, and we have discussed how to combat rumours. The information ministry alone can't combat the rumours being spread online," he said, adding that everyone, including the information ministry and ICT division, has to work together.

In another session, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the automatic mechanism of adjusting fuel prices with the global market.

"We will publish a gazette notification this week in this regard," he told reporters after the meeting.

Asked about the rise in electricity demand during the summer, he hoped that there would be no problem with gas and electricity supply when the mercury rises and sought cooperation from the DCs in this regard.