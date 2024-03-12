End extortion to curb Ramadan price hikes

Traders urge during discussion

Traders have urged the government to put an end to extortion during the transportation and sales of essential goods for the greater interest of consumers during Ramadan.

They said ending extortion would ultimately help in keeping prices of essential goods in check.

The traders shared their views in a coordination meeting -- on control of price hikes, security, and traffic arrangements -- attended by different stakeholders at the DMP headquarters yesterday.

Talking to The Daily Star, Lokman Hossain, secretary of Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market Business Association, said guidance was provided in the meeting to ensure that no one can destabilise the market by creating artificial shortages of commodities.

Besides, the issue of extortion during transportation and sale of goods in the market came up, he said.

"One of the main reasons behind the increase in the price of goods is extortion during transportation. It was discussed in the meeting," said Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, an association of shipowners.

"There is enough importation of products to meet the demand during Ramadan. Traders have been instructed by the government not to increase prices unreasonably," he told this newspaper.

Mohammad Abdul Mazed, general secretary of the Shyambazar Onion Wholesalers Association, said onion prices are falling. Last week, the price of onion, which was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 85 per kg, is now being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65, he added.

"Prices will come down further. In this situation, I requested the government not to allow anyone to import onions now. As a result, local traders will suffer," he said.

"I ‍am an importer myself. Nevertheless, I have made this request considering the overall aspect of the government. Hopefully, the government will keep my request," he added.

Shafi Mahmud, president of the Bangladesh Dal Babosayee Samity, said, "The main reason behind the increase in lentil prices is the increase in dollar prices. Lentil prices will not decrease until dollar prices come down too."

Police, in association with other agencies, will take action if anyone hikes the price of Ramadan essentials through hoarding or adopting unfair means, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman yesterday.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu yesterday said special attention will be paid so that no one can destabilise the market through manipulation during Ramadan.

He urged traders to inform the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection if any miller, refiner, or importer sells products to them at a higher price.

Titu said the government aims to ensure that producers and farmers get a fair price, and this price should be within the purchasing capacity of consumers.