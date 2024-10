The Sylhet board recorded the highest pass rate among all boards in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, with 85.39 percent of students passing.

Out of 83,165 students who appeared for the exams, 71,012 successfully passed.

Among the examinees, 49,354 were girls and 33,811 were boys.

Of those, 42,661 girls and 28,351 boys passed, contributing to Sylhet's overall strong performance.