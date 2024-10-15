HSC results 2024: Board-wise overview

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations and equivalent exams have been published today, with a total pass rate of 77.78 percent.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the results for the nine general education boards.

In the Dhaka board, 314,707 students appeared for the exams, with 249,278 passing. Among them, 132,075 girls and 117,203 boys successfully passed.

The Chattogram board saw a total pass rate of 70.32 percent. Of the 105,416 students who appeared, 74,125 passed. Among those, 41,561 girls and 32,564 boys passed the exams.

Jashore board posted a pass rate of 64.29 percent. A total of 122,511 students appeared for the exams, with 78,764 students passing. Among them, 42,517 girls and 36,247 boys passed.

Sylhet board achieved the highest pass rate this year at 85.39 percent. Out of 83,165 students who took the exams, 71,012 passed. Among them, 42,661 girls and 28,351 boys were successful.

Rajshahi board recorded a pass rate of 81.24 percent. A total of 137,184 students appeared for the exams, with 111,448 passing. Of those, 56,868 girls and 54,580 boys passed.

The Cumilla board saw a pass rate of 71.15 percent. Out of 112,312 students who appeared, 79,905 passed. This included 47,347 girls and 32,558 boys.

Barishal board recorded a pass rate of 81.85 percent. A total of 66,087 students appeared, with 54,089 passing. Among them, 29,722 girls and 24,367 boys passed.

The Dinajpur board posted a pass rate of 77.56 percent. Of the 112,115 students who appeared for the exams, 86,954 passed. Among them, 46,289 girls and 40,665 boys passed the exams.

The Mymensingh board saw a pass rate of 63.22 percent. Out of 77,621 students who appeared, 49,069 passed. This included 26,134 girls and 22,935 boys.

Madrasa board: A total of 85,558 students appeared, with 39,125 girls and 46,433 boys. Of these, 79,909 passed -- 37,116 girls and 42,793 boys.

Additionally, 9,613 students secured GPA 5, with 4,753 girls and 4,860 boys.

Technical board: A total of 114,382 students appeared -- 31,627 girls and 82,755 boys. Of these, 100,756 passed, including 29,424 girls and 71,332 boys.

Of them, 4,922 students achieved GPA 5, including 3,392 girls and 1,530 boys.