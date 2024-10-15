77.78% students pass HSC, equivalent exams; down 0.86 points from last year

A total of 77.78 percent students passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

The pass rate in nine general boards is 75.56 percent this year, while pass rates in madrasa and technical boards are 93.40 percent and 88.09 percent respectively.

A total of 1,45,911 students earned GPA-5 in HSC and equivalent examinations whereas the number was 92,595 last year.

Photo: Palash Khan

The total number of students who appeared for the HSC exams this year was 13,31,058. Of them, 10,35,309 passed the exams.

The Sylhet board saw the highest passing rate with 85.38 percent followed by 81.85 percent in Barishal, 81.24 percent in Rajshahi, 79.21 percent in Dhaka, 77.56 percent in Dinajpur, 71.15 percent in Cumilla, 70.32 percent in Chattogram, 64.29 percent in Jashore, and 63.22 percent in Mymensingh.

The combined pass rate across all boards in this year's HSC is 77.78 percent, which is 0.86 percent lower than last year.

In 2023, the combined pass rate was 78.64 percent.

This year, the number of exam centres increased slightly from 2,657 in 2023 to 2,695 in 2024, and the total number of institutions rose by 10, from 9,187 in 2023 to 9,197 in 2024.

The HSC and equivalent exams, which began on June 30, were disrupted by violent protests during the quota reform movement. Due to these disruptions, the remaining exams were postponed.

After the fall of the Hasina-led government, the interim government rescheduled the exams for September 11. However, in the face of protests by a group of HSC candidates, the government was compelled to cancel the remaining postponed examinations on August 20.

As a result, the government decided to calculate the scores for the six cancelled exams using the subject mapping method, based on students' SSC exam results. The remaining results were calculated based on the completed exams.