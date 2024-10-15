How to get HSC answer scripts rechecked

Off Campus
Results of the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations were published earlier today across the country simultaneously.

Students who are dissatisfied with their HSC and equivalent exam results will have the opportunity to apply for a re-evaluation starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

Applications will remain open until October 22, according to a notice issued today by the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Education Board.

As in previous years, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a board challenge or a re-evaluation. The fee for submitting a re-evaluation challenge has been set at Tk 150.

Here's how you can get your HSC 2024 answer scripts rechecked, often referred to as "HSC Board Challenge"

1. Make sure you have a Teletalk prepaid SIM card.

2. Open the SMS option and type RSC <space> first three letters of your board <space> Roll <Space> Subject Code.

3. Send the text to 16222.

4. After the text is sent, you'll get a reply that will ask for your confirmation. The text will include a PIN code that you must note down and will also mention the amount of money that'll be needed for the application process.

5. Type RSC <space> Yes <space> PIN code <space> Contact Number and send it to 16222.

Example:

First message: RSC <space> DHA <space> 123456 <space> 111

Second message: RSC <space> Yes <space> 78945 <space> 01200000000

Tk 150 will then be deducted from your mobile phone for the application for rechecking each paper. If you want to get multiple papers rechecked, type the subject codes using comma (,). For the madrasa education board, instead of the first three letters of your board name, type "Mad". For the technical education board, instead of the first three letters of your board name, type "Tec". 

BDT 150 will be deducted from your mobile phone for the application for rechecking each paper. If you want to get multiple papers rechecked, type the subject codes using comma (,). For the madrasa education board, instead of the first three letters of your board name, type "Mad". For the technical education board, instead of the first three letters of your board name, type "Tec". 

