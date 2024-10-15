Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 11:02 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 11:34 AM

Bangladesh

77.78% students pass HSC, equivalent exams

Representational photo/Star File

A total of 77.78 percent students passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

How to get HSC 2024 results | How to get your HSC results
How to get your HSC results

The pass rate in nine general boards is 75.56 percent this year, while pass rates in madrasa and technical boards are 93.40 percent and 88.09 percent respectively.

A total of 1,45,911 students earned GPA-5 in HSC and equivalent examinations whereas the number was 92,595 last year.

The Sylhet board saw the highest passing rate with 85.38 percent followed by 81.85 percent in Barishal, 81.24 percent in Rajshahi, 79.21 percent in Dhaka, 77.56 percent in Dinajpur, 71.15 percent in Cumilla, 70.32 percent in Chattogram, 64.29 percent in Jashore, and 63.22 percent in Mymensingh.

 

 

 

