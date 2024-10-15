77.78% students pass HSC, equivalent exams

A total of 77.78 percent students passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

The pass rate in nine general boards is 75.56 percent this year, while pass rates in madrasa and technical boards are 93.40 percent and 88.09 percent respectively.

A total of 1,45,911 students earned GPA-5 in HSC and equivalent examinations whereas the number was 92,595 last year.

The Sylhet board saw the highest passing rate with 85.38 percent followed by 81.85 percent in Barishal, 81.24 percent in Rajshahi, 79.21 percent in Dhaka, 77.56 percent in Dinajpur, 71.15 percent in Cumilla, 70.32 percent in Chattogram, 64.29 percent in Jashore, and 63.22 percent in Mymensingh.