HSC students surround education boards across country demanding re-evaluation

Protesters besieged Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh and Jashore education boards

A group of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates, who failed or got poor results, protested in Dhaka, Chattogram, Jashore, Cumilla, and Mymensingh today demanding cancellation of their results and re-evaluation of their scores.

In Dhaka, around 1:00pm, students stormed the Dhaka Education Board premises after breaking the locks on the main gate, board officials said.

The protesters claimed they were attacked when entering the board office, with several students reportedly injured in the incident. They are now demanding justice for the alleged assault.

According to board officials, the students vandalised tables and chairs inside the premises.

As of 4:00pm, when this report was filed, the students remained inside the board's premises, continuing their protest. Police and military personnel were present at the scene to maintain law and order.

HSC and equivalent exam results were released on October 15. Students alleged that the results were "discriminatory". The protesters called for a recalculation of their grades.

Under the banner "HSC Batch 2024", the students gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar around 12:30pm and marched towards the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

The students questioned the notion of equality in the exams as seven exams were conducted under the Dhaka Education Board but only three were under the Sylhet Education Board.

They further alleged that errors in subject mapping and improper evaluation of answer scripts resulted in unfair grading. The protesters said they would continue their demonstrations until their results are reassessed.

In Chattogram, a group of HSC students staged a demonstration at the Chittagong Education Board today.

The demonstration began at 11:00am in front of the main entrance of the education board, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

The students claimed that they failed due to the "subject mapping" method.

Board sources said a group of students gathered on the board premises chanting various slogans. They said they failed the exams due to result discrimination. They demand republication of their results as per their SSC GPA.

Later, police and army personnel rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control around 4:30pm, said sources.

Meanwhile, a similar gathering took place in front of Jashore Education Board this afternoon, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Hundreds of students of various colleges, who failed their HSC and equivalent exams, joined the protest against the education board from 12:00pm.

The students complained that the board authorities gave fake results, alleging that the Jashore Board's English questions were easy but large numbers of student failed in that subject.

The chairman of the board, Professor Morjina Akhter, held a discussion with the protesting students in the presence of army, police, and anti-discrimination student movement leaders.

Professor Morjina said that the demands of the agitators are unreasonable and baseless, saying, "Some students who failed in the examination have carried out the agitation programme. Few students are doing such activities after receiving misleading information."

Our Cumilla correspondent reports that a group of students thronged at the premises of the Cumilla Education Board around 10:30am today, demanding re-evaluation for English and ICT subjects in the 2024 HSC exams.

Later some students representatives were given permission to meet with the board chairman and place their demands.

Prof Nizamul Karim, chairman of Cumilla Education Board, assured that students that their demands will be placed to the education ministry and that the education adviser and ministry will take further decisions.

Students were still gathered in the board office as of 7:00pm, in the presence of joint security forces.

Our Mymensingh correspondent reported that a group of HSC students agitated in front of Mymensingh Education Board this afternoon.

Earlier in the morning, the students gathered at Mymensingh Town Hall premises and later started agitating in front of the education board at city's Kathgola area around 12:00pm.

Later they met with the Board Chairman Prof Md Abu Taher and its Secretary Prof Md Safiuddin Sheikh and urged to fulfil their five-point demand, including the evaluation of their result through mapping on the basis of SSC results.

Contacted, the board chairman said they have already spoke with the concerned higher authorities but no solutions have come yet.

"We are discussing with the students regarding the matter," said the chairman.

The agitation was going on as of filing this report around 7:30pm, blocking the road, said the chairman.