How to get your HSC results

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on October 15. The results will be published around 11:00 am.

Here's how you can get your HSC 2024 results:

From your respective institutions

Students can retrieve their HSC 2024 results from their respective colleges after 11:00 am.

How to get the HSC 2024 results Online

Students can also retrieve their HSC results online through three websites – www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd, www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, and www.eduboardresults.gov.bd.

In order to view their results, students will be asked to enter their HSC roll numbers and their HSC registration numbers. Likewise, students and educational institutions can also down the overall institution-wise result sheets by entering the EIIN – Educational Institute Identification Number – of the respective college or institution.

How to get the HSC 2024 results via SMS

To obtain their results through SMS, students have to do the following:

1. Type "HSC" then enter space.

2. Then enter the first letters of their respective education board and enter another space.

3. Then enter their HSC roll number and enter another space.

4. Then students have to enter their HSC exam year and the SMS will be ready.

5. Finally, students will have to send this composed message to 16222.

For instance, if you are an HSC 2024 candidate from Dhaka, and your roll is 12345, your text message will read "HSC Dha 12345 2024".

Over 14 lakh students were registered for this year's HSC examinations under nine general education, technical, and madrasa boards.

This year's HSC exams, which began on June 30, were disrupted due to deadly violence during the quota reform protests. The remaining exams were postponed, and after the fall of the Hasina-led government, the interim government rescheduled the exams for September 11.Amid protests by some HSC candidates, the remaining exams were cancelled on August 20.

The results this year were prepared through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams were calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.