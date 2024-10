Dhaka board has recorded an overall pass rate of 79.21 percent in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

Out of total 314,707 students who appeared for the exams under this board, 249,278 students passed this year's examinsations.

A closer look at the gender-wise breakdown shows that 165,207 girls and 149,500 boys took the exams this year.

Among them, 132,075 girls and 117,203 boys passed.