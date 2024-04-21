Education
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Apr 21, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 08:25 PM

Deadline for HSC form fill-up extended

HSC Exam Update
File photo/Star

The deadline for the ongoing form fill-up process for the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates has been extended to May 5 without any late fee charges.

The Dhaka Education Board issued a notice in this regard. Additionally, the last date for fee payment through Sonali eSheba service has been rescheduled to May 6.

The period for form fill-up with a late fee has been extended from May 7 to May 12.

Meanwhile, the final date for fee payment through Sonali eSheba with a late fee has been rescheduled to May 13.

This year's HSC and equivalent examinations will begin on June 30.

Related topic:
hsc 2024HSC form fill-up
