Girls outperform boys in HSC, equivalent exams once again

Students at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka rejoice after receiving their HSC results this morning. PHOTO: Palash Khan.

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, achieving both a higher pass rate and a greater number of GPA-5 achievers.

Across all boards, a total of 6,65,045 girls sat for the HSC, while the number was 6,66,013 for boys.

Despite marginally lower turn out, more girls passed the exam. 5,31,714 girls passed this year's HSC, as opposed to 5,03,595 boys.

Photo: Palash Khan

The HSC results published today show that the pass rate for girls in the nine general education boards is 78.27 percent, while it stands at 72.55 percent for boys.

Across all boards, including madrasa and technical boards, girls' pass rate is 79.95, whereas boys' pass rate is 75.61.

A total of 80,933 girls secured a GPA-5 this year across all boards, compared to 64,978 boys.

Overall, 10,35,305 students passed the HSC and equivalent exams this year, with an overall pass rate of 77.78 percent.

For 15 years in a row, girls have outperformed boys in terms of pass rate in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams .

They have also outshone boys in achieving GPA-5 for the fourth consecutive year