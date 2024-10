Jashore board saw a total pass rate of 64.29 percent in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year.

Out of 122,511 students who appeared for the exams, 78,764 students successfully passed.

Of the total examinees, 61,384 were girls and 61,127 were boys.

Among them, 42,517 girls and 36,247 boys passed the examinations, contributing to the overall pass rate.