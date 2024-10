The Chattogram board recorded a pass rate of 70.32 percent in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

A total of 105,416 students appeared for the exams, with 74,125 students successfully passing.

Breaking down the results by gender, 57,333 girls and 48,083 boys took the exams this year.

Among them, 41,561 girls passed, and 32,564 boys passed.