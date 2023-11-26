HSC results unveiled by PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations online on Sunday morning.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of all 11 education boards to the premier at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban.

Later, chairmen of the nine general education boards, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board handed over the result statistics of their respective boards.

This year a total of 13, 74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6, 98,135 are boys and 6, 76,353 are girls.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

The education minister will hold a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in Dhaka at 2:30 pm to unveil the detailed HSC results before the media.