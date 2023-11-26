Education
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 11:39 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:47 PM

Education

Dhaka board: Nearly 80pc passed HSC and equivalent exams

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 11:39 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:47 PM
Nearly 80pc passed HSC and equivalent exams from Dhaka board
The photo was taken at RAJUK Uttara Model College. Photo: Prabir Das

A total of 79.44 percent students passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations from the Dhaka board.

The pass rate in Barishal is 80.65 percent, Rajshahi 78.45 percent, Cumilla 75.34 percent and Chattogram 73.81 percent, according to the board sources.

A total of 31,750 candidates secured the highest Grade Point Average (GPA)-5 from Dhaka board, 11,260 from Rajshahi 6,340 from Chattogram, 5,650 from Cumilla and 4,000 from Barshal board.

dhaka board hsc result 2023
The photo was taken at RAJUK Uttara Model College. Photo: Prabir Das

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the results from the Gono Bhaban this morning after Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of all 11 education boards to the premier, according to UNB.

Later, chairmen of the nine general education boards, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board handed over the result statistics of their respective boards.

This year a total of 13, 74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6, 98,135 are boys and 6, 76,353 are girls.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

The education minister will hold a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in Dhaka at 2:30 pm to unveil the detailed HSC results before the media.

X