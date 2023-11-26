Education
Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 10:42 AM

Education

How to get HSC results

Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM

The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations was published today.

The copy of the results has been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban this morning.

HOW TO GET RESULTS

Candidates can get their results online or through SMS.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '123456' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd

