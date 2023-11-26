HSC pass rate: Girls beat boys for 14th straight year

Girls have outperformed boys in terms of pass rate in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for 14 years in a row.

They also outshone boys in achieving GPA-5 for the third consecutive year.

The HSC results published today shows that the pass rate for girls in the nine general education boards is 78.61 percent, while it was 72.91 percent for boys. The overall pass rate was 75.90 percent.

The results for the 2023 exams, announced by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the International Mother Language Institute this afternoon, shows that a total of 41,804 girls secured GPA-5 compared to 36,717 boys.

Video of এইচএসসি ও সমমানে পাসের হার ৭৮.৬৪

A total of 78,521 students secured the highest GPA.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics, a greater number of girls have passed the HSC exams than boys since 2010.

2009 was the last year that boys outperformed girls in terms of pass rate. In that year, the total pass rate was 74.85 percent, and for girls, it was 74.50 percent.