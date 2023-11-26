Education
Mohiuddin Alamgir
Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:46 PM

Most Viewed

Education

HSC pass rate: Girls beat boys for 14th straight year

Mohiuddin Alamgir
Sun Nov 26, 2023 03:54 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 04:46 PM
Students celebrating their HSC results at Rajuk Uttara Model College, Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

Girls have outperformed boys in terms of pass rate in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for 14 years in a row.

They also outshone boys in achieving GPA-5 for the third consecutive year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HSC results published today shows that the pass rate for girls in the nine general education boards is 78.61 percent, while it was 72.91 percent for boys. The overall pass rate was 75.90 percent.

The results for the 2023 exams, announced by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the International Mother Language Institute this afternoon, shows that a total of 41,804 girls secured GPA-5 compared to 36,717 boys.

A total of 78,521 students secured the highest GPA.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics, a greater number of girls have passed the HSC exams than boys since 2010.

2009 was the last year that boys outperformed girls in terms of pass rate. In that year, the total pass rate was 74.85 percent, and for girls, it was 74.50 percent.

Related topic:
HSC results 2023HSC pass rateHSC result
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

How to get your HSC results tomorrow

1d ago
Nearly 80pc passed HSC and equivalent exams from Dhaka board

Dhaka board: Nearly 80pc passed HSC and equivalent exams

5h ago
HSC Result 2022

HSC exams 2021: Not a single student passed from 5 institutions

HSC Results

HSC Graduates, welcome to the best time of your life!

HSC Result 2022

How to see your HSC results

|রাজনীতি

প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করল আওয়ামী লীগ

আগামী দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের জন্য দলীয় প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ। দলের সাধারণ সম্পাদক ওবায়দুল কাদের বঙ্গবন্ধু অ্যাভিনিউয়ে কেন্দ্রীয় কার্যালয়ে বিকেল সোয়া ৪টার দিকে নাম ঘোষণা শুরু...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

দিনের ভোট দিনেই হবে: ইসি আনিছুর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে