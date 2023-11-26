42 institutes see zero pass rate, 953 achieve 100pc success

Forty-two educational institutions across the country did not have a single student who passed in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams, according to the results published today.

Meanwhile, a total of 953 educational institutions under all the education boards in the country achieved a 100 percent pass rate this year.

In 2022, a total of 1,330 institutes secured the 100 percent pass rate while the number without a single passing student was 50.