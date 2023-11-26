HSC results handed over to PM

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The chairmen of different education boards handed over the copy of the results to the premier at Gono Bhanban at 10:15am.

Education Minister Dipu Moni was also present at the occasion.

The results will be published simultaneously from their respective institutions and online at 11:00am.

The education minister will formally announce the results at a press conference at the Mother Language Institute auditorium at Segunbagicha in the capital.

HOW TO GET RESULTS

Candidates can get their results online or through SMS.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '123456' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd