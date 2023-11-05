Spare the students please

Students are unsure whether their examinations will be held on time amid the political turmoil

As BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami enforce a second spell of blockade this morning after six days of political upheaval that saw loss of lives, arson, and vandalism, people and businesses alike are concerned about more violence and disruptions in business activities.

But for nearly four crore students as well as their parents, the situation is causing anxiety and uncertainty of another kind. The final examinations of the primary and secondary school students are around the corner but they are not sure whether their examinations will be held on time amid the political turmoil.

The education authorities too are not certain whether the political programmes, which are likely to intensify in the coming days as hinted by political parties, will upset the examination schedule and compel a reschedule.

The education ministry directed schools to complete all final exams and assessments by November 30 considering the upcoming national election slated for early January, but none can be certain about finishing the academic year within the stipulated time.

Already, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education deferred the date of starting the yearly evaluation of students of classes six and seven (who are now following the new curriculum) to November 9 instead of November 5 because of the ongoing political situation.

Some teachers too expressed uncertainty about completing the annual examination and evaluation by November as it all depends on the political situation.

Although the schools and colleges remain open as the government did not announce closures, a significant decline in attendance has been noticed in the educational institutions in Dhaka and other major cities.

Guardians are hesitant to send their children to schools because of the potential for clashes on the streets. Those who live far from their children's educational institutions are particularly weighed down by thoughts of reaching school on time and returning home safely.

But at the same time, they do not want their kids to suffer setbacks near the end of their academic year. If the political crisis persists, it will not only negatively impact the students' preparation for exams, but also affect them mentally.

Before and after the 10th national election in 2014, the country's education suffered severe disruptions due to prolonged political violence caused by hartals and blockades. It will be very unfortunate if the same disruptions recur this time.

If politics is being done for the welfare of the people, as claimed by politicians, why should the general masses, especially the future of the nation, be held hostage in the name of political programmes? Our politicians cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of children, the future of the nation. If their examinations are postponed time and again due to the political crisis, it is obvious that children cannot prepare well for the examinations. So, spare students from this politics, please!