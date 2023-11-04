RMG workers, cops clash in Ashulia; police fire teargas shells, rubber bullets

A clash broke out between RMG workers and police in Ashulia's Jamgora area when the workers tried to block Abdullahpur-Bypal road this morning.

Police are firing teargas shells and rubber bullets and also using water cannons to disperse the workers demonstrating for a hike in their wage.

A number of people were injured in the clash, our Savar correspondent reports from the spot.

Photo: Star

Police said the clash ensued around 8:30am when about 1,000 workers tried to block the road and were resisted by the law enforcers.

The clash was going on when the report was filed around 9:00am.

Mahmud Naser Johny, additional superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said after the garment factories of Ashulia opened in the morning, workers were coming out of the factory after giving their attendances and were gathering on the road.

The clash started when police tried to clear the road, the police officer said.