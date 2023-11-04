Workers’ Demo: Temporarily shut RMG factories to reopen today

Carrying sticks, garment workers block the Mirpur-10 intersection in the capital yesterday demanding better wages and justice for Tuesday’s attacks on their fellow workers. Police are seen trying to pacify the demonstrators. The protesters stayed at the busy intersection blocking traffic for several hours. Photo: Amran Hossain

After over a week of labour unrest, the garment factory owners are going to reopen nearly 500 production units today.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) instructed the owners to reopen those after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday.

"I requested the factory owners through a letter to reopen the factories from Saturday," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Daily Star over the phone yesterday.

But if any factory sees any unrest, its management has been asked to close it for an indefinite period under section 13(1) of the labour law, which states "no work, no pay".

Nearly 500 factories in Ashulia, Konabari, Gazipur, Mirpur, Mouchak and Savar areas were closed due to the unrest that also continued yesterday.

In Savar, several thousand workers from some factories staged a demonstration blocking a road in Ashulia's Norshinghopur for around half an hour yesterday morning. The workers burnt tyres on the road, said witnesses.

Police said some factories in Ashulia were kept open on the weekend yesterday. Protesting the move, some workers demonstrated at 8:00am.

On information, police went there, used water cannons and lobbed teargas to disperse the workers, said Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Garment workers have been demonstrating demanding a hike in their wage as prices of daily commodities and house rent went up abnormally and the time has come for a revision of their salary.

Trade union leaders have been suggesting immediate announcement of an acceptable minimum wage by the government.

"The only solution to quell the unrest is to announce the wage board for the workers as early as possible," said Towhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Apparels Workers Federation.

Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, suggested announcing the wage board quickly to bring back normalcy in the garment sector.

The board already held five meetings and the owners' representative proposed Tk 10,400 as minimum monthly salary for the workers. Currently, the minimum salary for them is Tk 8,000.

The workers' representative proposed Tk 20,393 as minimum wage for the workers.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian at a press briefing on Thursday hinted that the new wage structure may be fixed in a meeting on November 7 with an acceptable rise in wage.