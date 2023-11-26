Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage

The salary structure will now have four grades in place of five

Garment workers sew t-shirts at a factory in Dhaka in 2009. Bangladesh, the world's second-largest clothing exporter, has lured clothing makers through a combination of low wages and light regulation. PHOTO: AFP

The minimum wage board today finalised Tk 12,500 as the minimum monthly salary for garment workers.

The board also reduced the number of grades of the wage structure to four from the existing five grades.

The wage board decreased the number of salary grades from seven to five on November 7.

Wage Board Chairman Liaquat Ali Mollah announced the final wage structure at a press conference held at the labour ministry's secretariat office in Dhaka.

Five grades were proposed in the draft of the wage structure, but after consultation with the board members it got reduced to four.