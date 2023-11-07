Tk 12,500 declared as minimum RMG wage
State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian formally announced Tk 12,500 as minimum salary for the garment workers at a press conference in Dhaka today.
The announcement from the minimum wage board for garment sector came hours after the garment factory owners submitted a new proposal on the minimum wage for apparel workers in Bangladesh, revising it upwards to Tk 12,500, according to a source.
Siddiqur Rahman, the representative of the apparel factory owners to the minimum wage board set up by the government, proposed the new minimum wage rate at a meeting of the office of the board in the capital's Segunbagicha.
They had proposed Tk 10,400 earlier.
Workers are demanding Tk 23,000 in the minimum wage from Tk 8,000 now.
