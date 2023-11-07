Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:17 PM

Business

Tk 12,500 declared as minimum RMG wage

The announcement came from State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 04:11 PM
Tk 12,500 declared as minimum RMG wage

State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian formally announced Tk 12,500 as minimum salary for the garment workers at a press conference in Dhaka today.

The announcement from the minimum wage board for garment sector came hours after the garment factory owners submitted a new proposal on the minimum wage for apparel workers in Bangladesh, revising it upwards to Tk 12,500, according to a source. 

Siddiqur Rahman, the representative of the apparel factory owners to the minimum wage board set up by the government, proposed the new minimum wage rate at a meeting of the office of the board in the capital's Segunbagicha. 

They had proposed Tk 10,400 earlier. 

Workers are demanding Tk 23,000 in the minimum wage from Tk 8,000 now.

minimum wage board for garment workersRMG wage boardRMG workers Minimum Wagenew salary structure for garment workersRMG Minimum Wage
এনআইডি সেবা হাতে রাখতে ইসি কর্মকর্তাদের কর্মবিরতির হুমকি
|নির্বাচন

ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়া-২ ও লক্ষ্মীপুর-৩ উপনির্বাচনের ফল স্থগিত

অনিয়মের অভিযোগে ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়া-২ ও লক্ষ্মীপুর-৩ আসনের উপনির্বাচনের ফলাফল স্থগিত করেছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পোশাকশ্রমিকদের ন্যূনতম মজুরি সাড়ে ১২ হাজার নির্ধারণ, দাবি ছিল ২৩ হাজার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে