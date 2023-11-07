Tk 12,500 declared as minimum RMG wage

The announcement came from State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian

State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian formally announced Tk 12,500 as minimum salary for the garment workers at a press conference in Dhaka today.

The announcement from the minimum wage board for garment sector came hours after the garment factory owners submitted a new proposal on the minimum wage for apparel workers in Bangladesh, revising it upwards to Tk 12,500, according to a source.

Siddiqur Rahman, the representative of the apparel factory owners to the minimum wage board set up by the government, proposed the new minimum wage rate at a meeting of the office of the board in the capital's Segunbagicha.

They had proposed Tk 10,400 earlier.

Workers are demanding Tk 23,000 in the minimum wage from Tk 8,000 now.