RMG Workers’ Life After Protests: Plagued by uncertainty

On November 14, Babul Hossain, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity (BGWS), was nowhere to be found.

But his whereabouts were learnt 20 hours later: he was shown arrested on charges of rioting, arson and attempted murder along with 1,100 to 1,200 other "miscreants" in Gazipur.

The incident he was arrested for -- which was part of the twelve-day-long protests of garment workers to press home their demand for near-tripling of wages -- took place on October 30. And Babul was nowhere near the demo, according to eyewitnesses and family members. In fact, he was in Ashulia.

Babul's unjust arrest is not an isolated case; many workers have been detained arbitrarily since then, leaving their families fighting for survival in the absence of their breadwinners, said Taslima Akter, president of BGWS.

And those who have not been apprehended yet are mulling whether the ultimately unsuccessful protests were even worth it given that their lives have definitively changed for the worse.

If it is not the fear of arrests under the 60-odd cases filed by the police implicating over 36,000 unidentified workers and "miscreants" for the demos, then it is the hostile environment on their return to work that is troubling the sector's four million workers.

The Daily Star obtained and reviewed 20 case documents and in all the cases, the accused have been charged with similar crimes: vandalising factories, arson, threatening and assaulting staff (in some cases, attempted murder), blocking highways and obstructing governmental operations.

The correspondent visited Ashulia, Konabari and Mirpur areas and talked to numerous garment workers, who revealed the ordeal they are facing after calling off the protests.

After the cases were filed, police conducted numerous raids in the residential areas of Savar and Gazipur, mainly in neighbourhoods of Ashulia and Konabari, and picked up random people on suspicion of being part of the protests, they said.

For instance, police conducted raids in the early hours of November 13 and 14 at Konabari's Ambag area and randomly rounded up residents on charges of vandalising factories and vehicles, The Daily Star has learnt from speaking with locals.

Some were not even garment workers.

"They just returned home at 9:00 pm and got arrested at 2:00am," said a local on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

And the garment workers who were picked up did not even join in the protests.

"The workers never vandalised the factories -- we know that the factory equipment is the source of our livelihoods. There is CCTV footage of these incidents," said a garment worker living in the area.

Besides general workers, at least five worker leaders have been arrested over inciting riots, vandalising establishments, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles during the protests.

Police, however, denied the claims of random arrests.

"We have not received any allegation of randomly arresting workers -- the miscreants were arrested based on facts and evidence," said Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police at Industrial Police-2, Gazipur.

Regardless, a probe committee has been formed to investigate whether laws were violated or excessive force was used by police while engaging with the workers, he added.

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), echoed the same.

"Police have been arresting those who were involved in vandalism and arson, which are legitimate reasons to arrest a citizen," he added.

The correspondent visited the slums of Bauniabadh, Bhashantek and Baksnagar areas and found that many garment workers who led or attended the protests in Mirpur have fled their homes in fear of arrests or retaliation from local ruling party leaders.

Other than the police, the ruling party leaders and activists also joined in to suppress the workers' movement, according to Ashulia, Konabari and Mirpur residents.

The Daily Star could not verify the role of the ruling party men in foiling the protests, while police present during the clash denied their involvement.

The local party leaders have tagged workers as members of the opposition and attacked them indiscriminately during the protests, said workers, who continue to be under duress to not stage any more demonstrations.

"We have received numerous reports of workers getting harassed and threatened after they were branded as opposition activists," said Kalpona Akter, executive director of the Bangladesh Centre for Worker Solidarity (BCWS).

The BCWS, however, could not determine the exact number of arrested, sacked and fled workers as they and their families are too afraid to talk.

"The political leaders have tried to tarnish a legitimate labour movement by giving it a political colour. It is the government that has pushed the agitation this far," Kalpona said.

And for those workers who have begrudgingly returned to their workstations, a rough welcome awaited them.

Their managers are making them stay in their work stations long past their hours and imposing additional workload -- by dangling the threat of arrests under the blanket cases.

"Many of our colleagues didn't return to the factory after the protests in fear of arrests, but our factory didn't employ new workers," said a garment worker in Mirpur on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about his ordeal.

Instead, the floor managers are forcing those who call in to work to do the job of two or three people.

Before the protests, the worker used to stitch 160 to 180 shirts a day. Now, it is upwards of 300 shirts.

"We reach our factory at 8:00am sharp but we can't leave before 9:00pm. If we complain, they verbally abuse us and threaten to call the police to arrest us in those cases. They are doing this to punish us for the protests and to maximise profits, as they have to pay the increased salary now," the worker added.

The factory managers have also barred workers from talking to journalists, non-governmental organisations or union leaders.

"If we don't obey these instructions, they threaten to lay us off. It feels like we are working in a jail," said another garment worker who works in a factory in Konabari.

The BGMEA president, however, denied the accounts of harassment and disproportionate work pressure and the threats or retaliatory measures against workers who participated in the protests.

"When the increased wage was declared, the workers voluntarily returned to their factories. We did not force them to join. We are running our factories just as we did before," Hassan said.

The workers though feel boxed into a corner.

"The factory owners and government bodies, the supposed guardians of the workers, are fully responsible for these protests. There is no way for workers to channel their grievances and get their demands fulfilled," Kalpona said.