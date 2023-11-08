48 BGB platoons deployed for security of RMG factories

Forty-eight platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts to ensure security at garment factories.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

The deployment came after the wage board for garment workers yesterday set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500, but union leaders have rejected the new minimum wage.

The workers have been demanding a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 amid soaring price of daily essentials.

Clashes between the workers and law enforcers broke out in Gazipur and Dhaka's Mirpur during the former's demonstrations for higher pay over the last two weeks.

Apart from ensuing security to the RMG factories, adequate numbers of BGB have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order, the BGB official said.

Today is the first day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.