Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 10:55 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

48 BGB platoons deployed for security of RMG factories

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 10:55 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:17 PM
Photo: SK Enamul Haq

Forty-eight platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts to ensure security at garment factories.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deployment came after the wage board for garment workers yesterday set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500, but union leaders have rejected the new minimum wage.

The workers have been demanding a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 amid soaring price of daily essentials.

Clashes between the workers and law enforcers broke out in Gazipur and Dhaka's Mirpur during the former's demonstrations for higher pay over the last two weeks.

Apart from ensuing security to the RMG factories, adequate numbers of BGB have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order, the BGB official said.

Today is the first day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Related topic:
minimum wage board for garment workersRMG wage boardRMG workers Minimum WageRMG Minimum Wagenew salary structure for garment workers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

3 suffer shotgun pellet wounds as RMG workers clash with cops in Ashulia

4d ago
Tk 12,500 declared as minimum RMG wage

Tk 12,500 declared as minimum RMG wage

20h ago
RMG minimum wage to be announced today

RMG minimum wage to be announced today

1d ago
RMG SECTOR

What negotiators should keep in mind

এয়ারলাইন্স
|অর্থনীতি

রাজনৈতিক অস্থিরতার প্রভাব দেশি উড়োজাহাজ সংস্থাগুলোয়

রাজনৈতিক অস্থিরতা এমন এক সময় শুরু হয়েছে যখন পর্যটন স্থানগুলো পর্যটকদের জন্য অপেক্ষা ও ক্রমাগত উচ্চ মূল্যস্ফীতির মধ্যে ব্যবসায়িক মন্দা কাটানোর চেষ্টা করছে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোশাক কারখানার নিরাপত্তায় ৪৮ প্লাটুন বিজিবি মোতায়েন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
X