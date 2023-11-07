RMG minimum wage to be announced today

Garment workers returning to work in Ashulia on Sunday, November 5, 2023, after their 12-day demonstrations for a hike in minimum pay kept factories in the area closed. The government has said an “acceptable minimum wage” will be announced on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The wage board for garment workers is set to declare a new salary structure today after a spell of unrest.

For more than 11 days, RMG workers have been protesting demanding Tk 23,000 as minimum wage.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Ministry Begum Monnujan Sufian at a press briefing on Thursday said the new salary structure will be declared in the sixth round of the meeting of the wage board, scheduled to be held today.

The state minister also hinted at launching ration cards for the workers so they can buy essential commodities at cheaper prices.

However, The Daily Star could not know the salary amount to be proposed by the ministry.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, owners' representative on the board, said primarily family cards will be given to the workers along with the increased salary.

Later, the ration cards will be given to the workers so they can buy essentials at cheaper rates.

However, Rahman declined to comment on the amount of minimum wage that would be set at the board meeting today.

Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, said it is a very good initiative that the government is giving family cards or ration cards to the workers.

Sirajul Islam Rony, the workers' representative on the board, said it is expected that the new wage structure will be announced today. He also did not comment on the amount of minimum wage to be fixed.

Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said they want the salary to be fixed soon as the sector has faced losses due to the latest unrest.

He also said some workers demonstrated yesterday in front of some factories in Konabari areas of Gazipur demanding salary hike.