Tue Nov 7, 2023 01:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 01:36 PM

Wage board sits to fix minimum salary for RMG workers

Union leaders in the garment sector were demonstrating in front of the wage board office in Dhaka, demanding an increase of their minimum wage to Tk 23,000 from Tk 8,000 per month, when the board members were holding a meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Star

The meeting of the wage board began at its office in Dhaka today to finalise the minimum salary for garment workers in Bangladesh.

The meeting began around 12 noon in the city's Segunbagicha area. 

This is the sixth meeting of the board and it is expected that the new wage structure will be announced today.

Union leaders in the garment sector have been chanting slogans in front of the board office demanding Tk 23,000 as the minimum wage from Tk 8,000 now.

Related topic:
RMG wage boardMinimum wage for garment workers
X