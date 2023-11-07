Garment factory owners revise minimum wage upwards to Tk 12,500

Garment factory owners have submitted a new proposal on the minimum wage for apparel workers in Bangladesh, revising it upwards to Tk 12,500, according to a source.

Siddiqur Rahman, the representative of the apparel factory owners to the minimum wage board set up by the government, proposed the new minimum wage rate at a meeting of the office of the board in the capital's Segunbagicha, said the source. They had proposed Tk 10,400 earlier.

Workers are demanding up to Tk 25,000 in the minimum wage from Tk 8,000 now.

The meeting of the wage board is expected to announce the new wage structure today.