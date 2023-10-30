RMG minimum wage not finalised yet: state minister 

Garment workers urged not to resort to violence over rumour

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian today urged garment workers not to resort to any violence over rumours that the minimum wage has been fixed.

At a hastily arranged press conference at the secretariat office of the ministry in Dhaka, she said the minimum wage has not been finalised yet.

"The board is working to fix the wage and the board has until November 30 this year to finalise it."

Monnujan Sufian said rumours have been spread that the monthly wage has already been fixed at Tk 10,400.

"This is not true. The amount is just a proposal."

The owners' representative to the board has proposed Tk 10,400 as the minimum monthly salary for the apparel industry. On the other hand, the workers' representative has sought Tk 20,393 as the minimum wage.