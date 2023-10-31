RMG workers’ demo: Police use tear gas shells, water cannons to disperse protesters

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 10:04 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:38 PM

Bangladesh

Photo: Palash Khan

Police fired tear gas shells and used water cannons in Ashulia this morning to disperse garment workers after they blocked roads demanding an increase in wages.

Thousands of workers of several factories blocked the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Jamgara and different points in Narsingpur areas of Ashulia after 7:30am.

Vehicular movement on the roads remained suspended following the blockade till 9:15am when the report was filed.

Despite police taking action to disperse them, the workers were constantly regrouping and continued blocking the roads, resulting in chases and counterchases with law enforcers, our Savar correspondent reports from the spot.

A large number of police and BGB members were seen patrolling the area.

Mahmud Naser Jony, additional superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police 1, told The Daily Star that the workers were not on the road in Savar's Hemayetpur area.

Some factories have declared a holiday for today, he said.

However, workers of several factories have taken to the streets in Ashulia's Jamgara area. Police are working to remove them from the streets, the police officer said.

RMG Workers’ Demo: Two killed as violence erupts

RMG workers across the country have been demonstrating demanding a minimum salary of Tk 23,000 for the last seven days, but workers of Ashulia joined the demonstration in the last three days.

Yesterday, at least 30 workers, including two police personnel, were injured in a clash between police and workers in Jamgara area.

Among the injured, five suffered bullet wounds.

