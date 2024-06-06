Train passenger punched to death following feud over window seat

A passenger was killed after he was punched by another following an altercation over taking window seat in a Dhaka-bound train at Narsingdi Railway Station this morning.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Jhumor Kanti Baul, a garment worker in Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 7:00am on the Dhaka Mail Express train, said Sub-Inspector Shahidullah, in-charge of the railway police outpost.

Police detained Monjur Mia, 55, from the train at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka. He was travelling on the train from Chattogram on a non-window seat.

As the train reached Narsingdi Railway Station, and the passenger from the window seat disembarked, Monjur attempted to move to that seat. but in the meantime, Jhumor, who was waiting at the station, placed his bag on the seat through the window, the SI said.

An altercation started when Jhumor boarded the train and both of them vying for the window seat. During the argument, Monjur punched and kicked Jhumor, leaving him critically injured.

Jhumor was rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where duty doctors declared him dead, said Mahmudul Kabir Bashar, the resident medical officer of the hospital.

Legal action in this regard is underway, the SI added.