2 policemen injured as RMG workers and cops clash in Gazipur

Two police officials were injured during a clash between garment workers and police in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today.

The injured are Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Munsi Asaduzzaman and Inspector of Gazipur Industrial Police Abdul Noor.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Rezaul Haque told The Daily Star that two police officials were injured in the clash with workers demonstrating for salary hike.

The clash started when police stopped workers from blocking a road in Gazipur Bagher Bazar area of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 10:00am, he said.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Ariful Islam told The Daily Star that the clash took place between workers of SM Garment Factory and police.

The injured were taken to a local clinic, Inspector Ariful told The Daily Star.

Around 12:30pm, Sreepur Police Station OC AFM Naseem said the situation was brought under control.