Release of MV Abdullah: Eid comes three days later for families of crewmen

Eid is about homecoming and family reunion. But this year's Eid-ul-Fitr brought no such joy for the 23 crewmen of hijacked MV Abdullah.

While April 11 marked a joyous Eid for most Bangladeshis, for the families of the MV Abdullah crew, it was merely another day overshadowed by anxiety and fear for their loved ones.

But then the good news came in the early hours of Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla New Year. The ship and its crew were released, following intense negotiations between pirates and the vessel's parent company KSRM.

The pirates were paid a ransom of US $5 million, according to Reuters.

While the nation celebrated Eid with joyous festivities, Sabbir Hossain's family in Tangail's Nagarpur upazila passed the day with anxiety.

"We could not enjoy at all during Eid," said Harun-or-Rashid, father of Sabbir Hossain, a deck cadet on MV Abdullah.

"Finally, I saw the news yesterday [April 14] that the crewmembers of the ship were finally released, and it brought back the joy of Eid to my family," he added,

I can't express how dreadful the past month has been for us. When my son finally called me yesterday and said he was alright, my heart became full again. Now it finally feels like Eid. — Saleha Begum, mother of Sabbir Hossain

"My son called me saying he is fine. He told me not to worry. I can't express how happy I feel now. I will be even happier when Sabbir returns home," said Harun, a tailor by profession. Sabbir's mother Saleha Begum echoed Harun. "I can't express how dreadful the past month has been for us. When my son finally called me yesterday and said he was alright, my heart became full again. Now it finally feels like Eid," said Saleha.

Sabbib's sister Mitu Akter said they are eagerly waiting for Sabbir to come back home safely.

"We have spent a month worrying about the well-being of my brother. Now it feels so good to know that he is safe. We don't know when he will return to the country, but our joy will increase manifold when we will be able to see him again," she said.

The 22-year-old Sabbir joined MV Abdullah as a crew member in 2022, after graduating from Chittagong Marine Academy.

Meanwhile, Saleh Ahmed and Anwal Haque Raju, two of the sailors who were aboard the hijacked MV Abdullah, both hail from Noakhali.

I was very worried. I was not sure if we would ever see him again. — Tanya Akhtar, wife of Saleh Ahmed

While Saleh Ahmed's house is in Rampur Union of Companyganj Upazila, Raju is a resident of Noakhla Union of Chatkhil Upazila.

Saleh's wife and three daughters are eagerly awaiting his return. The feeling is mutual for the parents of Anwal Haque Raju. The families can finally celebrate Eid.

Raju's relatives said that Raju, the youngest sibling, was supposed to celebrate Eid at home. He had boarded the ship from Singapore in late November last year. Azizul Haque, Raju's father, said, "We finally found relief after the news of his release. We are also happy all of the sailors were returned unharmed."

On the other hand, Saleh Ahmed had spent his last Eid at work. This year, he was supposed to spend it with his family.

Tanya Akhtar, Saleh's wife, said, "I was very worried. I was not sure if we would ever see him again."

Both families expressed gratitude to the concerned authorities for handling the situation.